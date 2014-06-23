CAPE TOWN, June 23 Cricket South Africa (CSA) have confirmed a tight schedule for the Proteas' limited-overs tour of Australia in November.

Three Twenty20 matches will be played over five days between Nov. 5-9, with five 50-over matches squeezed into a tight 10-day schedule from Nov. 14-23.

"We continue to build our ODI squad ahead of the Cricket World Cup and have planned 24 ODI matches before the tournament starts," CSA chief Haroon Lorgat said in a statement released on Monday.

"These are good opportunities for our players, particularly the newcomers, to experience playing in New Zealand and Australia."

Tour schedule: Nov. 5: 1st T20 - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Nov. 7: 2nd T20 - MCG, Melbourne Nov. 9: 3rd T20 - ANZ Stadium, Sydney Nov. 14: 1st ODI - WACA, Perth Nov. 16: 2nd ODI - WACA, Perth Nov. 19: 3rd ODI - Manuka Oval, Canberra Nov. 21: 4th ODI - MCG, Melbourne Nov. 23: 5th ODI - SCG, Sydney