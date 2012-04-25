Cricket-India squad for first two tests against Australia
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Indian selectors named the following 16-member squad for the first two tests of the four-match home series against Australia starting next week:
JOHANNESBURG, April 25 South Africa have turned down a request from Bangladesh to play a limited over series in May primarily because of a hectic schedule, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board, after their brief Pakistan tour this month was postponed following a court order, had approached Cricket South Africa (CSA) with a proposal to play one-day and Twenty20 internationals in May.
"Unfortunately there are too many practical obstacles that prevent us from accepting this commitment," CSA acting chief executive Jacques Faul said in a statement.
"At the moment most of our senior Proteas are spread around the world in England and India and those who are at home are undergoing rehabilitation from injuries picked up during the past season.
"We also have to bear in mind that the Proteas have a hectic schedule ahead of it with very important tours to England and Australia with the World Twenty20 in Sri Lanka sandwiched in between," he added. (Reporting by Jason Humphries in Durban; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 Former test opener Nasir Jamshed has become the third player to be suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as part of its ongoing investigation into corruption.
WELLINGTON, Feb 14 New Zealand has moved the fourth one-day international against South Africa away from Napier's McLean Park after an investigation into an abandoned match against Australia found problems with drainage and irrigation at the venue.