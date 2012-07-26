JOHANNESBURG, July 26 Doctors are “"cautiously
optimistic" that former South Africa wicketkeeper Mark Boucher
will regain sight in his left eye, they said on Thursday.
Boucher, who was forced to quit cricket after being hit in
the eye by a bail in the first match of South Africa's tour of
England this month, underwent his second operation this week.
"While it is impossible to predict the long-term outcome of
Mark's eye injury, his medical team are nevertheless cautiously
optimistic that he will have a reasonable recovery of the vision
in his left eye," a statement from medics said.
"Over the next three to six months, Mark will undergo
further surgery procedures in an attempt to improve his vision."
The 35-year-old played in 147 tests for South Africa and
managed 555 dismissals, a world record.
(Reporting by Ken Borland, Editing by Mark Meadows;
mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:;
mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; +44 20 7542 7933; For all
the latest; Olympic news go to here)