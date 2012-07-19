Cricket-West Indies' Samuels allowed to resume bowling
Feb 17 West Indies' Marlon Samuels has been cleared to bowl again after serving a 12-month ban for an illegal bowling action, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
CAPE TOWN, July 19 South Africa wicketkeeper Mark Boucher, forced to announce his international retirement after suffering an eye injury before the test series with England, underwent further surgery on Thursday.
Boucher suffered a lacerated eye after being struck in the left eye by a bail during the Proteas' warm-up match against Somerset earlier this month.
The 35-year-old underwent a three-hour operation on Thursday when the blood that had accumulated, due to the trauma suffered by his eye after the injury and the subsequent initial surgery, was removed.
Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement that "it was established that the “important parts of the retina were intact".
“The statement added that "the “outcome (for Boucher) looks very positive and the surgeon is pleased with the procedure", alleviating some of the concern that Boucher may lose his sight in the injured eye.
Boucher played in 147 tests for his country and completed 555 dismissals in tests, a world record. (Reporting by Jason Humphries, editing by Justin Palmer)
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is confident his back problem will not flare up during the team's four-test series in India, the 29-year-old said on Thursday.
Feb 15 England's new test captain Joe Root said he will try to put his "own stamp" on the team, but will seek advice from former skipper Alastair Cook and the other senior players whenever he needs to.