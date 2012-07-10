Cricket-Pakistan's Afridi retires from international cricket
Feb 20 Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has announced his retirement from international cricket, but said he wants to play in his country's domestic league for two more years.
JOHANNESBURG, July 10 Veteran South Africa wicketkeeper Mark Boucher announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday after undergoing eye surgery following a severe injury this week.
Boucher suffered a cut to his left eyeball after being struck by a bail during his country's tour match against English county side Somerset in Taunton on Monday.
"It is with sadness, and in some pain, that I make this announcement. Due to the severity of my eye injury, I will not be able to play international cricket again," Boucher said in a statement posted on Cricket South Africa's website.
"I had never anticipated announcing my retirement now, but circumstances have dictated differently." (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; editing by Martyn Herman)
