Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
LONDON Jan 18 Statbox on the fastest centuries in one-day international cricket after South African AB de Villiers smashed the record against the West Indies at The Wanderers on Saturday.
TOP TEN
1) AB de Villiers (South Africa) - 31 balls against West Indies in Johannesburg on Jan.18, 2015.
2) Corey Anderson (New Zealand) - 36 balls against West Indies in Queenstown on Jan.1, 2014.
3) Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 37 balls against Sri Lanka in Nairobi on Oct.4, 1996.
4) Mark Boucher (South Africa) - 44 balls against Zimbabwe in Potchefstroom on Sept.20, 2006.
5) Brian Lara (West Indies) - 45 balls against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Oct.9, 1999.
6) Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 45 balls against India in Kanpur on April.15, 2005.
7) Jesse Ryder (New Zealand) - 46 balls against West Indies in Queenstown on Jan.1, 2014.
8) Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 48 balls against Pakistan in Singapore on Apr.2, 1996.
9) Kevin O'Brien (Ireland) - 50 balls against England in Bangalore on Mar.2, 2011.
10) Virat Kohli (India) - 52 balls against Australia in Jaipur on Oct. 16, 2013.
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek