LONDON Jan 18 Statbox on the fastest centuries in one-day international cricket after South African AB de Villiers smashed the record against the West Indies at The Wanderers on Saturday.

-------

TOP TEN

-------

1) AB de Villiers (South Africa) - 31 balls against West Indies in Johannesburg on Jan.18, 2015.

2) Corey Anderson (New Zealand) - 36 balls against West Indies in Queenstown on Jan.1, 2014.

3) Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 37 balls against Sri Lanka in Nairobi on Oct.4, 1996.

4) Mark Boucher (South Africa) - 44 balls against Zimbabwe in Potchefstroom on Sept.20, 2006.

5) Brian Lara (West Indies) - 45 balls against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Oct.9, 1999.

6) Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 45 balls against India in Kanpur on April.15, 2005.

7) Jesse Ryder (New Zealand) - 46 balls against West Indies in Queenstown on Jan.1, 2014.

8) Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 48 balls against Pakistan in Singapore on Apr.2, 1996.

9) Kevin O'Brien (Ireland) - 50 balls against England in Bangalore on Mar.2, 2011.

10) Virat Kohli (India) - 52 balls against Australia in Jaipur on Oct. 16, 2013.

