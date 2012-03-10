March 10 New Zealand were 137 for two, chasing a victory target of 401, at the close of play on the fourth day of the first test against South Africa at University Oval in Dunedin on Saturday.

Scores: South Africa 238 (H. Amla 62, G. Smith 53, J. Rudolph 52) & 435-5 declared (Smith 115, J. Kallis 113, Rudolph 105 not out) v New Zealand 273 & 137-2 (B. McCullum 58 not out)