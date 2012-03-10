Cricket-India dismiss Bangladesh for 388 in first innings
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
March 10 New Zealand were 137 for two, chasing a victory target of 401, at the close of play on the fourth day of the first test against South Africa at University Oval in Dunedin on Saturday.
Scores: South Africa 238 (H. Amla 62, G. Smith 53, J. Rudolph 52) & 435-5 declared (Smith 115, J. Kallis 113, Rudolph 105 not out) v New Zealand 273 & 137-2 (B. McCullum 58 not out)
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
WELLINGTON, Feb 12 New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi has recovered from injury and is back in their limited-overs squads for the upcoming home series against South Africa, Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said.
* Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mehedi hit fifties (Updates at close)