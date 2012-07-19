(Corrects to make clear Pieterson was out for 42)

LONDON, July 19 England were 267 for three wickets in their first innings at the close on the first day of the first test against South Africa at The Oval on Thursday.

Score:

England 267-3: (A. Cook 114 not out, J.Trott 71, K. Pietersen 42, M. Morkel 2-44) (Editing by Ken Ferris)