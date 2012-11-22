Cricket-India dismiss Bangladesh for 388 in first innings
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
ADELAIDE Nov 22 Australia were 482 for five wickets in their first innings at the close of the opening day of the second test at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.
Score:
Australia 482-5 (D. Warner 119, M. Clarke 224 not out, M. Hussey 103) v South Africa
WELLINGTON, Feb 12 New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi has recovered from injury and is back in their limited-overs squads for the upcoming home series against South Africa, Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said.
* Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mehedi hit fifties (Updates at close)