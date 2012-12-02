Cricket-India dismiss Bangladesh for 388 in first innings
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
PERTH Dec 2 Australia were 40 without loss in their second innings at close of play on the third day of the third test against South Africa at the WACA on Sunday:
Scores: Australia 40-0 & 163 (M. Wade 68; D. Steyn 4-40, R. Peterson 3-44) v South Africa 569 (H. Amla 196, AB de Villiers 169, G. Smith 84; M.Starc 6-154, M. Johnson 4-110) & 225 (F. du Plessis 78 not out; N. Lyon 3-41) (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
WELLINGTON, Feb 12 New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi has recovered from injury and is back in their limited-overs squads for the upcoming home series against South Africa, Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said.
* Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mehedi hit fifties (Updates at close)