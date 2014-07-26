Cricket-Australia force draw in third test against India
RANCHI, India, March 20 The third test between India and Australia ended in a draw at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium on Monday.
COLOMBO, July 26 Sri Lanka were 11 for no loss in their second innings, a lead of 150, at close on the third day of the second test against South Africa on Saturday.
Scores: Sri Lanka 421 (M. Jayawardene 165, N. Dickwella 72, A. Mathews 63) & 11-0 v South Africa 282 (H. Amla 139 not out; D. Perera 5-69) (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
RANCHI, India, March 20 The third test between India and Australia ended in a draw at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium on Monday.
WELLINGTON, March 20 New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has failed to recover from a calf injury and been ruled out of the third test against South Africa, though frontline pace bowler Trent Boult is looking likely to play, selector Gavin Larsen said on Monday.
RANCHI, India, March 19 Cheteshwar Pujara may not be the biggest crowd-pleaser in an Indian team teeming with stroke-makers, but the 29-year-old proved why he is such a crucial cog in the test side with an epic double century on Sunday.