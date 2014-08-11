UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
HARARE Aug 11 Zimbabwe were 28 for one in their second innings at the close of play on the third day of the one-off test against South Africa at Harare Sports Club on Monday.
Zimbabwe 256 (B. Taylor 93; D. Steyn 5-46, D. Piedt 4-90) & 28-1 in 13 overs v South Africa 397 (F. Du Plessis 98, Q. De Kock 81, D. Elgar 61, JP Duminy 55; J. Nyumbu 5-157) (Compiled by Nick Said)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.