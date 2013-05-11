UPDATE 3-Cricket-Australia rallies behind Smith in Kohli DRS row
* Gavaskar, Ganguly want action against Australia captain (Adds BCCI statement)
JOHANNESBURG May 11 Russell Domingo will take over as the new coach of South Africa's cricket team from Gary Kirsten, Cricket South Africa announced on Saturday.
Kirsten announced on Friday he would not be taking up an offer to renew his contract when it ends in August, sending shockwaves through South African sport. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, Editing by Editing by Peter Rutherford)
* Gavaskar, Ganguly want action against Australia captain (Adds BCCI statement)
* Australia will name like-for-like replacement (Adds details, quotes)
BENGALURU, March 8 India might have levelled the series against Australia with a dramatic 75-run win in the second test but the hosts will head off to Ranchi knowing their recent batting woes have not gone away.