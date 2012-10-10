CAPE TOWN Oct 10 Kevin Curran, the former Zimbabwean all rounder and coach, has died in Mutare at the age of 53 after collapsing on a morning run while preparing his franchise team for a domestic game.

Curran made his international debut aged 20 and was an integral part of the Zimbabwe team at the 1983 and 1987 World Cups but played the majority of his cricket for English counties Northamptonshire and Gloucestershire and for Natal in South Africa.

He was known throughout his playing career for his physical fitness and stamina and retired in 1999 after a first-class career spanning over two decades.

"He was the epitome of good health... we are still coming to terms with this tragic loss, we are in shock," said Zimbabwe Cricket's managing director, Wilfred Mukondiwa.

Curran returned to live Zimbabwe in 2004 to take up a full-time position as director of the national academy and coach of the under-19 team but assumed the role of national coach a year later following the departure of West Indian Phil Simmons.

He had been head coach at the Harare-based franchise, Mashonaland Eagles, and was about to start a game against the Mountaineers. The match was postponed.

"He was a great believer in the future of Zimbabwe Cricket and he came back to this country to help the rebuilding and restructuring process," said former captain and ZC's Director of Cricket, Alistair Campbell.

"He will be desperately missed by everyone, not least by his son, Sam, who was Zimbabwe's junior cricketer of the year last year. He had a father he can be proud of for the rest of his life." (Reporting by Neil Manthorp; Editing By Alison Wildey)