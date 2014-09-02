JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 The world's oldest test cricketer Norman Gordon, who was the last survivor of the timeless test, passed away in Johannesburg on Tuesday at the age of 103, local media reported.

The South African fast bowler played in the timeless test in Durban in 1939, in which England came within 42 runs of victory after 10 days of cricket but had to settle for a draw in order to catch their mail boat back home.

Gordon was in the middle of his 93rd eight-ball over when it was decided to call it a day to allow England to rush to catch a train to Cape Town from where they would embark on the sea voyage home.

Gordon played in all five tests against England in the 1938-39 series, finishing as the leading wicket taker in the run-heavy series with 20 at an average of 40.4.

His career was interrupted by World War II but he did play some first class domestic matches after the conflict when he was in his late 30s.

"He was a person who lived a very full life," former South Africa captain Ali Bacher told the South African Press Association. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)