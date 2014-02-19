PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Feb 19 South Africa have called up wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock as cover for unwell opener Alviro Petersen on the eve of Thursday's second test against Australia at St George's Park.

Petersen has a viral infection and a decision on his fitness will be made on the morning of the match.

The 21-year-old De Kock, who was handed a central contract by Cricket South Africa on Tuesday, has not played test cricket but is a rising talent in the one-day international side.

Opening the batting, he scored centuries in three consecutive innings against India in December.

If left-handed batsman De Kock is selected he will likely take over as wicketkeeper from AB de Villiers.

Australia lead the three-test series 1-0. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Toby Davis)