BRISBANE Nov 10 Heavy rain at the Gabba prevented the second day of the first test between Australia and South Africa from getting underway on time at 9:53 p.m. (2353 GMT) on Saturday.

South Africa had reached 255 for two in their first innings with Hashim Amla (90) and Jacques Kallis (84) closing on centuries when bad light brought an early end to play on Friday.

A torrential downpour some 45 minutes before Saturday's scheduled start was followed by a heavy drizzle and the weather forecast promised much of the same for the rest of the day.

South Africa have been reduced to 10 batsmen for the match after JP Duminy was ruled out for the series after rupturing his Achilles tendon in training on Friday.

Duminy was also expected to play a key role with his offspin after specialist spinner Imran Tahir was dropped from the side to make way for a fourth pace bowler.

South Africa's number one test ranking is on the line in the series, which continues after Brisbane with tests in Adelaide and Perth. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ian Ransom)