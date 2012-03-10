March 11 Rain delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at the University Oval in Dunedin on Sunday.

New Zealand were due to resume their second innings at 137 for two, chasing an unlikely 401 for victory in the first of three tests, at 1000 local time (2100 GMT) but there was persistent drizzle following overnight rain.

Groundstaff said they would need at least two hours, once it stopped raining, to prepare the ground for play although the weather forecast is for rain until the afternoon.

South Africa need to sweep the series 3-0 to take over the world number one ranking from England.

