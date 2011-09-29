JOHANNESBURG, Sept 29 South Africa's
limited-overs captain AB de Villiers will miss the upcoming
one-day international and Twenty20 series against Australia
while he undergoes surgery on a broken finger.
De Villiers, 27, who injured his left hand while competing
in the Champions League Twenty20 in India, was expected to be
out for four to six weeks, Cricket South African (CSA) announced
on Thursday.
"The hand specialist found that AB fractured the hand bone
(metacarpal) of his middle finger," Proteas team manager
Mohammed Moosajee said in a statement.
"He advised that immediate surgery by done to fixate the
fracture and to allow the rehabilitation process to begin as
soon as possible."
The limited-overs matches against Australia, which include
two T20 internationals and three ODIs, begin on Oct. 13, with
the last match in the series, an ODI in Durban, scheduled for
Oct. 28.
(Reporting by Jason Humphries in Durban; Editing by Clare
Fallon. To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more cricket