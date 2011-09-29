JOHANNESBURG, Sept 29 South Africa's limited-overs captain AB de Villiers will miss the upcoming one-day international and Twenty20 series against Australia while he undergoes surgery on a broken finger.

De Villiers, 27, who injured his left hand while competing in the Champions League Twenty20 in India, was expected to be out for four to six weeks, Cricket South African (CSA) announced on Thursday.

"The hand specialist found that AB fractured the hand bone (metacarpal) of his middle finger," Proteas team manager Mohammed Moosajee said in a statement.

"He advised that immediate surgery by done to fixate the fracture and to allow the rehabilitation process to begin as soon as possible."

The limited-overs matches against Australia, which include two T20 internationals and three ODIs, begin on Oct. 13, with the last match in the series, an ODI in Durban, scheduled for Oct. 28.

