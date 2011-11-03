JOHANNESBURG Nov 3 Injured South Africa batsman AB de Villiers' chances of facing Australia in the first test of the two-match series received a boost on Thursday when he received the all-clear to resume playing.

De Villiers missed the recently concluded two-match Twenty20 and three-match one-day international series against Australia because of a broken bone in his left hand.

But the stylish middle-order batsman said his doctor had told him the hand was "100 percent and ready to go".

De Villiers, who has scored 4,741 runs in 66 tests, will play a domestic one-day game on Sunday to test out his hand.

"I have a game on Sunday. If I get through this game I will be ready for the first test match," he told a news conference. The first test is scheduled to start on Nov. 9 in Cape Town.

(Reporting by Jason Humphries in Durban, editing by Alan Baldwin +27 82 951 1611)