(Corrects from right to left hand)

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 South Africa one-day captain AB de Villiers is an injury doubt for next month's limited over series against Australia after fracturing his left hand during fielding practice on Wednesday.

De Villiers, who took over from Graeme Smith after the World Cup this year, had been taking part in a fielding drill with the Royal Challengers Bangalore who are taking part in the Champions League Twenty20 tournament in India.

The series against Australia, starting on Oct. 13, includes two T20 internationals and three one-day internationals.

South Africa team manager Mohammed Moosajee said a decision about De Villiers' availability would be made after specialists had assessed the injury.

"Fractured my hand in today's training session. Obviously very disappointed, but that's part of sport," De Villiers said on his twitter account.

