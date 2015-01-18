Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
JOHANNESBURG Jan 18 Swashbuckling South African AB de Villiers struck the fastest half century in one-day international cricket on Sunday, taking 16 balls to pass the milestone against the West Indies at The Wanderers.
After coming to the wicket following a massive 247-run opening stand between Hashim Amla and Rilee Rossouw, De Villiers compounded the tourist' misery.
He flashed three fours and five massive sixes to beat the previous record of 17 balls by Sri Lankan Sanath Jayasuriya against Pakistan in 1996.
South Africa lead the five-match series 1-0 after a 69-run win in the opening game in Durban on Friday. (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town, editing by Alan Baldwin)
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek