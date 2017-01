CAPE TOWN Dec 12 AB de Villiers has resigned as South African test captain, opening the way for Faf du Plessis to take over the role on a permanent basis, Cricket South Africa said on Monday.

De Villiers, 32, has been struggling with an elbow injury for six months and has been ruled out of the three-match home test series against Sri Lanka starting on Boxing Day. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)