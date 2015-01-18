JOHANNESBURG Jan 18 South African AB de Villiers smashed the fastest ever one-day century in 31 balls against the West Indies at The Wanderers on Sunday.

After coming to the wicket following a massive 247-run opening stand between Hashim Amla and Rilee Rossouw, De Villiers compounded the tourist' misery as he belted eight fours and 11 massive sixes to beat the previous record of 36 balls by New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson against West Indies last year.

(Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town, editing by Pritha Sarkar)