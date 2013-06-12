CAPE TOWN, June 12 South Africa batsman JP Duminy will get a first taste of English county cricket after the 29-year-old agreed to join Surrey on a two-month contract starting from August, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

The part-time off-spinner will replace Australia's Ricky Ponting as the county's overseas player and will be available for six championship matches, as well as the culmination of the 40-over competition and the knockout phase of the Twenty20 tournament should Surrey reach that stage.

Duminy's signing is reliant on him receiving the approval of Cricket South Africa to honour the contract. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by xxx; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)