Nov 18 South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has been charged with ball tampering, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday.

Du Plessis was charged after television footage appeared to show him applying an artificial substance to the ball during the fourth day's play in the second test against Australia in Hobart.

"Du Plessis has pleaded not guilty to the charge ... Details of the hearing will be announced in due course," the ICC said in a statement. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)