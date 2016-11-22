MELBOURNE Nov 22 Faf du Plessis has been found guilty of ball-tampering and fined his entire match fee from the second test against Australia in Hobart but the South Africa captain has been cleared to play in this week's third and final match of the series.

Du Plessis received the punishment following an International Cricket Council (ICC) hearing in Adelaide on Tuesday, two days ahead of South Africa's first day-night test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)