UPDATE 2-Cricket-Australia captain Smith ruled out of NZ one-dayers
* Replacement skipper to be named later on Friday (Adds Wade named captain)
MELBOURNE Nov 22 Faf du Plessis has been found guilty of ball-tampering and fined his entire match fee from the second test against Australia in Hobart but the South Africa captain has been cleared to play in this week's third and final match of the series.
Du Plessis received the punishment following an International Cricket Council (ICC) hearing in Adelaide on Tuesday, two days ahead of South Africa's first day-night test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)
MELBOURNE, Jan 27 Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
Jan 27 Pakistan one-day international captain Azhar Ali has been suspended for one contest and fined 40 percent of his match fee for the team's slow over-rate in Thursday's game against Australia, cricket's world governing body (ICC) has said.