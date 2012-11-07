Nov 7 Factbox on the three-test series between
Australia and South Africa, which begins at the Gabba in
Brisbane on Friday:
- - - -
Schedule (times GMT):
First test Nov. 9-13 (0000) Gabba (Brisbane)
Second test Nov. 22-26 (0000) Adelaide Oval
Third test Nov. 30-Dec. 4 (0230) WACA, Perth
- - - -
AUSTRALIA
Test world ranking: Third
Captain: Michael Clarke
Coach: Mickey Arthur
Top ranked test batsman: Michael Clarke (6)
Top ranked test bowler: Ben Hilfenhaus (6)
- -
Recent form (opponent/venue/result):
April
West Indies Roseau Won by 75 runs
West Indies Port of Spain Draw
West Indies Bridgetown Won by three wickets
December 2011-January
India Adelaide Won by 298 runs
India Perth Won by innings and 37 runs
India Sydney Won by innings and 68 runs
India Melbourne Won by 122 runs
- -
Squad: Clarke, David Warner, Ed Cowan, Rob Quiney, Ricky
Ponting, Mike Hussey, Matthew Wade, Peter Siddle, Ben
Hilfenhaus, Mitchell Starc, James Pattinson, Nathan Lyon.
- - - -
SOUTH AFRICA
Test world ranking: First
Captain: Graeme Smith
Coach: Gary Kirsten
Top ranked test batsman: Hashim Amla (2)
Top ranked test bowler: Dale Steyn (1)
- -
Recent test form (opponent/venue/result):
July-August
England Lord's Won by 51 runs
England Headingley Draw
England The Oval Won by innings and 12 runs
March
New Zealand Wellington Draw
New Zealand Hamilton Won by nine wickets
New Zealand Dunedin Draw
December 2011-January
Sri Lanka Cape Town Won by 10 wickets
Sri Lanka Durban Lost by 208 runs
Sri Lanka Centurion Won by innings an 81 runs
- -
Squad: Smith, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Faf du
Plessis, Imran Tahir, Jacques Kallis, Rory Kleinveldt, Morne
Morkel, Alviro Petersen, Robbie Peterson, Vernon Philander,
Jacques Rudolph, Dale Steyn, Thami Tsolekile.
- - - -
Australia v South Africa tests
Matches 85
Australia wins 48
South Africa wins 19
Draws 18
- - - -
Previous South Africa tours of Australia
(Year/tests/winner/result):
1910-1911 Five Australia 4-1
1931-1932 Five Australia 5-0
1952-1953 Five Drawn 2-2
1963-1964 Five Drawn 1-1
1993-1994 Three Drawn 1-1
1997-1998 Three Australia 1-0
2001-2002 Three Australia 3-0
2005-2006 Three Australia 2-0
2008-2009 Three South Africa 2-1
- -
* Test rankings courtesy of www.relianceiccrankings.com and
correct as of Nov.
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Alastair Himmer)