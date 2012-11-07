Nov 7 Factbox on the three-test series between Australia and South Africa, which begins at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday: - - - - Schedule (times GMT): First test Nov. 9-13 (0000) Gabba (Brisbane) Second test Nov. 22-26 (0000) Adelaide Oval Third test Nov. 30-Dec. 4 (0230) WACA, Perth - - - - AUSTRALIA Test world ranking: Third Captain: Michael Clarke Coach: Mickey Arthur Top ranked test batsman: Michael Clarke (6) Top ranked test bowler: Ben Hilfenhaus (6) - - Recent form (opponent/venue/result): April West Indies Roseau Won by 75 runs West Indies Port of Spain Draw West Indies Bridgetown Won by three wickets December 2011-January India Adelaide Won by 298 runs India Perth Won by innings and 37 runs India Sydney Won by innings and 68 runs India Melbourne Won by 122 runs - - Squad: Clarke, David Warner, Ed Cowan, Rob Quiney, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Matthew Wade, Peter Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, Mitchell Starc, James Pattinson, Nathan Lyon. - - - - SOUTH AFRICA Test world ranking: First Captain: Graeme Smith Coach: Gary Kirsten Top ranked test batsman: Hashim Amla (2) Top ranked test bowler: Dale Steyn (1) - - Recent test form (opponent/venue/result): July-August England Lord's Won by 51 runs England Headingley Draw England The Oval Won by innings and 12 runs March New Zealand Wellington Draw New Zealand Hamilton Won by nine wickets New Zealand Dunedin Draw December 2011-January Sri Lanka Cape Town Won by 10 wickets Sri Lanka Durban Lost by 208 runs Sri Lanka Centurion Won by innings an 81 runs - - Squad: Smith, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Jacques Kallis, Rory Kleinveldt, Morne Morkel, Alviro Petersen, Robbie Peterson, Vernon Philander, Jacques Rudolph, Dale Steyn, Thami Tsolekile. - - - - Australia v South Africa tests Matches 85 Australia wins 48 South Africa wins 19 Draws 18 - - - - Previous South Africa tours of Australia (Year/tests/winner/result): 1910-1911 Five Australia 4-1 1931-1932 Five Australia 5-0 1952-1953 Five Drawn 2-2 1963-1964 Five Drawn 1-1 1993-1994 Three Drawn 1-1 1997-1998 Three Australia 1-0 2001-2002 Three Australia 3-0 2005-2006 Three Australia 2-0 2008-2009 Three South Africa 2-1 - - * Test rankings courtesy of www.relianceiccrankings.com and correct as of Nov. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Alastair Himmer)