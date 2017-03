CAPE TOWN, Dec 15 Factbox on the test series between South Africa and West Indies, which begins in Pretoria on Wednesday: - - - - SCHEDULE (All matches start at 0830 GMT) Dec 17-21 First test Centurion Park, Pretoria Dec 26-30 Second test St George's Park, Port Elizabeth Jan 2-6 Third test Newlands, Cape Town - - - - SOUTH AFRICA World ranking: First Captain: Hashim Amla Coach: Russell Domingo Squad: Kyle Abbott, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Morne Morkel, Alviro Petersen, Robin Peterson, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Stiaan van Zyl. - - Tests in 2014 Feb Australia Pretoria Lost (281 runs) Feb Australia Port Elizabeth Won (231 runs) Mar Australia Cape Town Lost (245 runs) Jun Sri Lanka Galle Won (153 runs) Jul Sri Lanka Colombo Drew Aug Zimbabwe Harare Won (9 wickets) - - - - WEST INDIES World ranking: Eighth Captain: Denesh Ramdin Coach: Richie Richardson Squad: Sulieman Benn, Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Sheldon Cottrell, Assad Fudadin, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Leon Johnson, Denesh Ramdin, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Devon Smith, Jerome Taylor, Chadwick Walton - - Tests in 2014 Jun New Zealand Kingston Lost (186 runs) Jun New Zealand Port of Spain Won (10 wickets) Jun New Zealand Bridgetown Lost (53 runs) Sep Bangladesh Kingstown Won (10 wickets) Sep Bangladesh Gros Islet Won (296 runs) - - - - South Africa vs West Indies tests Matches 25 South Africa wins 16 West Indies wins 3 Draws 6 - - - - Previous West Indies tours of South Africa (Year/tests/winner/result): 1998-1999 Five South Africa 5-0 2003-2004 Four South Africa 3-0 2007-2008 Three South Africa 2-1 (Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Justin Palmer)