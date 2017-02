Dec 12 Factbox on the test series between Australia and Sri Lanka, which begins at the Bellerive Oval on Friday: - - - - Schedule (times GMT): First test Dec. 14-18 (2330) Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Second test Dec. 26-30 (2330) Melbourne Cricket Ground Third test Jan. 3-7 (2330) Sydney Cricket Ground - - - - AUSTRALIA Test world ranking: Third Captain: Michael Clarke Coach: Mickey Arthur Top ranked test batsman: Clarke (2) Top ranked test bowler: Ben Hilfenhaus (9) - - Recent form (opponent/venue/result, most recent first): November-December South Africa Perth Lost by 309 runs South Africa Adelaide Match drawn South Africa Brisbane Match drawn April West Indies Roseau Won by 75 runs West Indies Port of Spain Match drawn West Indies Bridgetown Won by three wickets - - Squad (for first test): Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ed Cowan, Phil Hughes, Shane Watson, Mike Hussey, Matthew Wade, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Starc, Ben Hilfenhaus, Nathan Lyon. - - - - SRI LANKA Test world ranking: Sixth Captain: Mahela Jayawardene Coach: Graham Ford Top ranked test batsman: Kumar Sangakkara (5) Top ranked test bowler: Rangana Herath (3) - - Recent form (opponent/venue/result, most recent first): November New Zealand Colombo Lost by 167 runs New Zealand Galle Won by 10 wickets June-July Pakistan Pallekele Match drawn Pakistan Colombo Match drawn Pakistan Galle Won by 209 runs March-April England Colombo Lost by eight wickets England Galle Won by 75 runs - - Squad: Mahela Jayawardene, Angelo Mathews, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kumar Sangakkara, Tharanga Paranavitana, Thilan Samaraweera, Prasanna Jayawardene, Rangana Herath, Nuwan Kulasekara, Shaminda Eranga, Suraj Randiv, Dinesh Chandimal, Chanaka Welegedera, Nuwan Pradeep, Dhammika Prasad, Dimuth Karunaratne. - - - - Australia v Sri Lanka tests Matches 23 Australia wins 14 Sri Lanka wins 1 Draws 8 - - - - Previous Sri Lanka tours of Australia (Year/tests/winner/result):

1987-1988 One Australia 1-0

1989-1990 Two Australia 1-0

1995-1996 Three Australia 3-0

2004 Two Australia 1-0

2007-2008 Two Australia 2-0

- -

* Test rankings courtesy of www.relianceiccrankings.com (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)