CAPE TOWN Dec 24 Factbox on the test series between South Africa and Sri Lanka that begins in Port Elizabeth on Monday:

FIXTURES (start times GMT) First test Dec. 26-30 St George's Park, Port Elizabeth (0800) Second test Jan. 2-6 Newlands, Cape Town (0800) Third test Jan. 12-16 Wanderers, Johannesburg (0800)

SOUTH AFRICA Test ranking: 4 Coach: Russell Domingo Captain: Faf du Plessis Squad: Kyle Abbott, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Stephen Cook, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Wayne Parnell, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada

SRI LANKA Test ranking: 7 Coach: Graham Ford Captain: Angelo Mathews Squad: Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Rangana Herath, Dimuth Karunarathne, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Kusal Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Kusal Janith Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Wikum Sanjaya, Kaushal Silva, Upul Tharanga

HEAD TO HEAD: Total: 22 South Africa wins: 11 Sri Lanka wins: 5 Draws: 6

IN SOUTH AFRICA Total: 10 South Africa wins: 8 Sri Lanka wins: 1 Draws: 1

LAST SIX TESTS 2014 Colombo, drawn 2014 Galle, South Africa won by 153 runs 2012 Cape Town, South Africa won by 10 wickets 2011 Durban, Sri Lanka won by 208 runs 2011 Pretoria, South Africa won by an innings and 81 runs 2006 Colombo, Sri Lanka won by one wicket