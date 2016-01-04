CAPE TOWN Jan 4 England missed two potentially costly catches in the second test because of the peculiarities of the layout of the Newlands ground, fast bowler Steven Finn said on Monday.

South Africa captain Hashim Amla was dropped twice as he batted through the third day to finish unbeaten on 157 and the hosts finished on 353 for three in reply to England's 629 for six declared.

"The level of the crowd and the colours in the crowd mean you lose sight of the ball, particularly when it gets older and darker. It is really hard to pick it up," Finn told reporters.

"They were tricky chances and not easy to see. No one wants to drop them."

The first was a sharp opportunity off the first ball of Joe Root's part-time bowling when a thick edge surprised James Anderson at first slip with Amla on 76.

Nick Compton spilled a hard cut off Finn's bowling when Amla was on 120.

AB de Villiers was dropped by Root off Anderson on Sunday when he had made five and he returned to score 88 and help give South Africa a foothold in the match.

South Africa lost only one wicket on Monday to increase their chances of escaping with a draw but Finn continued to hold out hopes of England winning to go 2-0 up in the series.

"It will take a good morning session but I still say we are ahead in this game," he said.

"Hopefully, if we get more chances, this time we'll take them." (Editing by Ed Osmond)