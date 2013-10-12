Oct 12 South Africa will use a range of innovative methods to try and keep their cricketers cool during the test series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates where temperatures are set to peak in the high 30s.

The tourists used a three-day warmup match in Sharjah to test a variety of garments including a cooling ice vest, iced bandanas and discs that can be put on various parts of the body.

They were all filled with a gel that freezes quickly and provides instant relief from the heat.

"When the guys are on the field they can't wear a full ice vest because it is quite cumbersome and there are regulations so we use that when they come off or during drinks breaks," said strength and conditioning coach Greg King ahead of Monday's first test in Abu Dhabi.

"It's about giving the guys a few minutes of comfort during the breaks or in between overs to try and get that extra one percent more out of them," he added in a Cricket South Africa statement.

South Africa, the top-ranked team in world cricket, face Pakistan in a two-test series in the Gulf.

Dubai is the venue for the second game that starts on Oct. 23. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)