Cricket-South Africa wins toss, choose to field against NZ in second test
WELLINGTON, March 16 South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to field in the second test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve starting on Thursday.
HARARE Aug 12 Fast bowler Beuran Hendricks is out of South Africa's three-match one-day international series with Zimbabwe that starts on Sunday.
Hendricks has a back strain, suffered while touring Australia with the A team, Cricket South Africa said in a news release on Tuesday.
He will not be replaced in a squad already missing rested pace trio Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander.
Kyle Abbott, Ryan McLaren, Wayne Parnell, Marchant de Lange and uncapped Mthokozisi Shezi are to fill the fast bowling roles.
South Africa meet Zimbabwe in three ODIs in Bulawayo before Australia arrive for a triangular tournament in Harare that starts on Aug. 25. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Neville Dalton; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
RANCHI, India, March 15 Australia will once again have to make do with lack of bounce at Ranchi but the tourists have the wherewithal to overcome that challenge in the third test against India, skipper Steve Smith said on Wednesday.
COLOMBO, March 15 Dinesh Chandimal's gutsy 86 not out helped Sri Lanka overcome a wobbly morning session and reach 238 for seven on the opening day of the second and final test against Bangladesh on Wednesday.