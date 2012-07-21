LONDON, July 21 - Graeme Smith scored a century in his 100th
test before he was dismissed for 131 to leave South Africa
cruising on 277 for two at tea against England on day three of
the first test at The Oval on Saturday.
Hashim Amla also had a century to his name and was looking
imperious on 131 not out, with Jacques Kallis on 10, as the
tourists reduced England's first innings lead to 108 runs.
Smith's landmark innings, his 25th test hundred and only the
seventh time a player had scored a century in his 100th test,
ended when he played on to Tim Bresnan.
The South Africa captain got an inside edge to Bresnan that
deflected on to his back leg and then against the stumps.
It was an unlucky way to go but he had still done enough to
mark his own special occasion while placing his team in a strong
position after an inauspicious first day.
With a flat pitch and sunshine making perfect batting
conditions Smith and Amla cashed in to leave England rueing the
dropped chance that skipper Andrew Strauss made at first slip
the previous evening when Amla was on 40.
Amla's innings has otherwise been faultless and the ease
with which his runs came said much about his ability to
penetrate the field against quality bowling as much as the
conditions.
This was his 15th test century and has so far spanned 261
balls. But for the occasion, Smith's six-hour innings will be
remembered more, as he shared in a potentially match-defining
partnership of 259 with the right-handed Amla.
The other batsmen to have scored a century in their 100th
tests are Colin Cowdrey, Gordon Greenidge, Javed Miandad, Alec
Stewart, Inzamam-ul Haq and Ricky Ponting.
Smith went to 99 with a dab to the third man boundary off
Bresnan in the over before lunch, then reached a special century
with a back cut for four in the same over.
Smith's innings was a tale of two 50s. His first was the
slowest of his career, reaching the milestone in 160 painstaking
deliveries as he was especially tested by off spinner Graeme
Swann on a turning pitch.
He faced just 41 deliveries to go from 50-100, however,
eventually turning the pressure back on to Swann, who conceded
21 runs off the final two overs of his first spell.
England are seeking to hold on to their top ranking while
the Proteas can leapfrog England if they win the three-match
series. The evidence of the first seven sessions suggests it
will be a hard-fought contest to the end.
(Editing by Martyn Herman)