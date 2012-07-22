(Updates at tea)
By Richard Sydenham
LONDON, July 22 Triple centurion Hashim Amla hit
the highest test score by a South African as he and Jacques
Kallis took their side to a commanding 637 for two declared
against England at tea on day four of the first test at The Oval
on Sunday.
England, who will begin their second innings after the
break, trail by 252 runs after Amla hit an undefeated 311,
surpassing the previous record of 278 by team mate AB de
Villiers. He came to the crease on Friday at 3.07pm and was
still there at 3.40pm two days later.
Kallis hit 182 not out for his 43rd test hundred and the
partnership of 377 with Amla was the highest for the third
wicket by any team against England, beating the 363 that
Mohammed Yousuf and Younus Khan set at Leeds in 2006.
South Africa are now well placed to push for a win as they
chase victory in the three-match series that would see them
leapfrog England at the top of the world rankings. Skipper
Graeme Smith set the tone on Saturday with 131 in his 100th test
match.
England wilted in the bright sunshine as their bowlers
toiled on a lifeless pitch that was still good to bat on and
showed scant evidence of deterioration. They were unable to
apply any pressure on the Proteas batsmen for the third day
running, after their innings began on Friday afternoon.
Amla went past his previous career best of 253 against
India, before lunch. The pace of his innings never changed as he
continued to thwart England with a solid defence and attacking
only when the ball merited an offensive stroke.
He became only the third overseas player to score a test
triple century in England after Australians Donald Bradman, who
twice achieved the feat, and Bobby Simpson. He reached the 300
with a lofted cover drive for four (his 33rd) off Tim Bresnan to
go to 303.
It was the first test triple century in England for 22
years, since Graham Gooch hit 333 against India at Lord's in
1990.
Amla was embraced by Kallis and applauded warmly by the
capacity crowd and his team mates on the players' balcony.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan joked on Twitter that his
signature beard had grown 1cm since he came into bat.
Kallis was equally untroubled throughout his innings and
even he only sought to raise the tempo once he passed his 150,
striking off spinner Graeme Swann over midwicket for the first
six of the innings. South Africa may yet rue that lack of
urgency if England manage to save the game.
Only India's Sachin Tendulkar has scored more test centuries
than Kallis, with 51.
Kallis celebrated his century before lunch by pointing to
his eyes, a show of solidarity for wicketkeeper and best friend
Mark Boucher, who was forced to retire from international
cricket after suffering a serious eye injury before the series
started.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)