LEEDS, England Aug 4 England lost the wicket of
Alastair Cook before rain brought about an early lunch when the
score was 80 for one on the third day of the second test against
South Africa on Saturday.
England, replying to 419, resumed on 48 without loss at
Headingley and found conditions difficult with ball beating bat
frequently in the gloom.
Captain Andrew Strauss was 33 not out and Jonathan Trott was
on six when a rain storm came in an hour into the first session
of play.
Cook was lbw to seam bowler Vernon Philander for 24 with
England unsuccessful in their review of umpire Steve Davis's
decision.
Strauss was almost a second wicket when he edged Philander
towards Graeme Smith at first slip but the ball bounced just
short of him, although a dive may have given the South Africa
captain a chance of the catch.
South Africa, 1-0 up in the three-match series, remain in a
commanding position after their imposing total came having lost
the toss.
However, the unsettled weather forecast for the rest of the
match may hamper the tourists' push to win the series in Leeds.
England are seeking to avoid a series loss in order to hold
on to their top test ranking and prevent South Africa from
taking over.
