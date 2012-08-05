(Adds details)
LEEDS, England, Aug 5 - England failed to make a
breakthrough when rain stopped play before tea on the fourth day
of the second test at Headingley on Sunday as South Africa
reached 39 without loss in their second innings.
Jacques Rudolph, opening in place of the injured Alviro
Petersen, was unbeaten on 21 while skipper Graeme Smith was on
17 as he continued to bat with a minor knee injury.
Thunder and lightning arrived just minutes after the players
left the field with the skies over northern England turning an
ominous dark grey.
It was a frustrating passage of play for England, who had
failed to capitalise on Kevin Pietersen's exhilarating first
innings century that helped the hosts to 425 in reply to the
Proteas' 419.
Smith survived a scare before lunch when England reviewed an
lbw appeal but it was rejected. Television replays showed the
ball would have bounced over the stumps.
Apart from a couple of edges that failed to carry through to
the slips the South African openers held their own.
Earlier on Sunday, Pietersen had resumed on 149 with the
team on 351 for five.
England had hopes of passing South Africa's first innings
and taking a significant lead, but Pietersen was out to the
second ball of the morning - lbw to Morne Morkel without adding
to his overnight score.
Pietersen's effort threatened to turn the test on its head
on Saturday with a counter-attacking innings that carried
England away from potential danger at 173 for four.
It was his 21st test hundred and came from 214 balls.
Tim Bresnan (9) and Stuart Broad (1) failed to wag and could
not stay with Matt Prior (68) and help him to fashion out any
kind of significant lead.
Prior advanced his score from 20 overnight before he became
the ninth wicket to fall when he swept leg-spinner Imran Tahir
to Dale Steyn at fine leg.
James Anderson (8) was the last man out, bowled by Tahir
after reverse sweeping the spinner for four the ball before.
England, 1-0 down after losing at the Oval in the first
test, need to avoid defeat in the three-match series to prevent
South Africa from leapfrogging them and claiming the number one
test ranking.
