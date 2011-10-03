JOHANNESBURG Oct 3 Hashim Amla will
captain South Africa in this month's limited-overs series
against Australia, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Monday.
Opening batsman Amla, who will lead South Africa in two
Twenty20 internationals and three one-dayers against the touring
Australians, will deputise for AB de Villiers who misses the
series due to a fractured finger.
Veteran wicketkeeper Mark Boucher, left out of the Proteas
cricket World Cup squad this year, returns to the one-day squad
and 23-year-old batsman Richard Levi was the only uncapped
player included.
"With the International Cricket Council's World Twenty20
less than a year away we need to keep a solid core of experience
around the side," CSA selection convener Andrew Hudson said in a
statement.
"But at the same time we want to give younger players a run
as well and this certainly applies in the case of Richard Levi
and (the recalled) David Miller," he added.
Amla, 28, has only played three T20 internationals and he
will have to make do without experienced all-rounder Jacques
Kallis and fast bowler Dale Steyn.
"We have left Jacques Kallis and Dale Steyn out of the T20
squad as part of our rotation policy...we have a lot of cricket
ahead of us, not just this season, but also in the next
off-season with the tour to England as well as the World
Twenty20 and we must manage our senior players sensibly," Hudson
said.
Boucher's one-day career looked to be over when he was
omitted from the World Cup squad but the injury to De Villiers,
who was set to keep wicket, has given the 34-year-old another
opportunity.
"We will probably go in with seven batsmen, including
Boucher at No. 7, and we have kept all our bowling options that
worked well at the World Cup," Hudson said.
The selectors have kept faith with opening batsman Graeme
Smith who stepped down as limited-overs captain after the World
Cup.
The series against Australia will be the first under new
coach Gary Kirsten who guided India to World Cup glory in March.
The limited-overs portion of Australia's tour starts with a
T20 international in Cape Town on Oct. 13 and ends with an ODI
in Durban on Oct. 28.
One-day squad - Hashim Amla (capt), Johan Botha, Mark
Boucher, JP Duminy, Francois du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Jacques
Kallis, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Robin
Peterson, Graeme Smith, Dale Steyn, Lonwabo Tsotsobe.
Twenty20 squad - Hashim Amla (capt), Johan Botha, JP Duminy,
Colin Ingram, Heino Kuhn, Richard Levi, David Miller, Albie
Morkel, Morne Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Robin Peterson, Graeme
Smith, Juan Theron, Lonwabo Tsotsobe.
(Writing by Jason Humphries in Durban, Editing by Ed Osmond)