(Adds quotes)
* Smith strikes 25th century in his 100th test
* Amla 183 not out after notching 15th test ton
* Kallis, unbeaten on 82, also eyes century
By Richard Sydenham
LONDON, July 21 Graeme Smith scored a century in
his 100th test and Hashim Amla was 183 not out as South Africa
took control of the first test against England at stumps on the
third day on Saturday.
South Africa closed on 403 for two for a first innings lead
of 18 runs at The Oval.
Smith stroked 131 before he played on, via his pad, to Tim
Bresnan after lunch but Amla continued the tourists' dominance
supported by Jacques Kallis, who was 82 not out at the close.
It was Smith's 25th test century and he became the seventh
player to achieve the feat of scoring a hundred in his hundredth
test after Colin Cowdrey, Gordon Greenidge, Javed Miandad, Alec
Stewart, Inzamam-ul Haq and Ricky Ponting.
“"I don't think it has sunk in yet," Smith, who flies home
on Monday night for the birth of his first child, told
reporters.
“"It's pretty surreal. When I got to 100 a lot of emotions
went through my head. While I was pleased to get there I knew in
the back of my mind that there was still a job to be done.
“"I don't want us to get too far ahead of ourselves. We have
to respect the opposition as England are the number one team in
the world and are capable of coming back.
"And we have two guys close to milestones so we just want to
set the game up for ourselves."
Amla notched his 15th test century while Kallis is eyeing an
incredible 43rd.
PLACID SURFACE
England are seeking to hold on to their top ranking while
the Proteas can leapfrog them if they win the three-match
series.
On current form, the tourists have an excellent chance to go
1-0 up but a placid batting surface could make it difficult to
dismiss England a second time, cheaply.
“"I don't think we bowled badly," England's bowling coach
David Saker said. “"I thought our guys toiled away pretty well.
We just couldn't get the ball to move off the straight.
"“It's by far my toughest day as bowling coach. But I was
proud at how the guys kept on toiling away.
"“We still hope to win the game. With a few quick wickets
and with Graeme Swann bowling at their left-handers, the game
can change quickly."
Smith and Amla cashed in while the sun shone and England no
doubt rued the dropped chance that skipper Andrew Strauss made
at first slip the previous evening when Amla was on 40.
SPECIAL CENTURY
Amla has otherwise been faultless and the ease with which
his runs came said much about his ability to penetrate the field
against quality bowling as much as the conditions.
His innings has so far spanned 369 balls in nine hours. But,
because of the occasion, Smith's six-hour innings will be
remembered more, while he shared in a potentially match-defining
partnership of 259 with the right-handed Amla.
Smith reached a special century with a back cut for four to
the third man boundary off Bresnan shortly before lunch.
His innings was a tale of two 50s. His first was the slowest
of his career, reaching the milestone in 160 painstaking
deliveries as he was especially tested by off-spinner Graeme
Swann on a turning pitch.
He faced just 41 deliveries to go from 50-100, however,
eventually turning the pressure back on to Swann, who conceded
21 runs off the final two overs of his first spell.
Kallis, the fourth-highest run scorer in tests, was probably
not the sight England's fielders wanted to see at 260 for two
and he duly added further misery to England's day with an
innings of authority that included ten boundaries.
AB de Villiers, Jacques Rudolph and JP Duminy are still to
bat.
(Editing by Ken Ferris)