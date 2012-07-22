(Adds quotes)
By Richard Sydenham
LONDON, July 22 Hashim Amla hit the highest test
score by a South African with an unbeaten 311 to put his side
within sight of a crushing victory over England on the fourth
day of the first test at the Oval on Sunday.
At the close England were 102 for four in their second
innings, trailing by 150 runs.
Jacques Kallis stroked an unbeaten 182, his 43rd test
century, as South Africa reached a commanding 637 for two before
declaring at tea. Amla surpassed the previous record of 278 by
team mate AB de Villiers.
“"I'm happy, surprised and really excited that I have done
something that's never been done before by a South African,"
Amla told reporters. “"But the biggest pleasure is that we are
in a really strong position to win this test match. That's my
biggest joy."
The batsmen's marathon efforts were then supported by the
bowlers as England lost Alastair Cook (0), Jonathan Trott (10),
Kevin Pietersen (16) and Andrew Strauss (27) before the close.
Cook edged a probing ball on off stump from Vernon Philander
to wicketkeeper de Villiers, Trott fell in similar fashion to
Dale Steyn, while Pietersen was bowled by a straight delivery
from Morne Morkel and Strauss top-edged a sweep to square leg
off Imran Tahir.
South Africa, who will leapfrog England at the top of the
world rankings if they win the three-match series, now have an
excellent chance of taking a 1-0 lead going to Headingley for
the second test on Aug. 2. Their skipper Graeme Smith set the
tone on Saturday with 131 in his 100th test match.
“"When you've played quite a bit of test cricket you accept
not every game is going to go for you and at the moment South
Africa are in a dominant position," England batting coach Graham
Gooch said. "“That's stating the obvious.
“"But the game's not over yet, you have to believe you can
still get out of the game with a draw. If England do that, it
will be a great performance."
LIFELESS PITCH
Amla came to the crease on Friday at 1507 local time and was
still there at 1540 two days later. He combined in a partnership
of 377 with Kallis which was the highest-ever stand for the
third wicket in a test in England.
England wilted in the bright sunshine as their bowlers
toiled on a lifeless pitch that was still good to bat on and
showed scant evidence of deterioration. They were unable to
apply any pressure on the Proteas' batsmen for the third day
running, after their innings began on Friday afternoon.
Amla went past his previous career best of 253 against India
before lunch. The pace of his innings never changed as he
continued to thwart England with a solid defence, attacking only
when the ball merited an offensive stroke.
He became only the third overseas player to score a test
triple century in England after Australians Donald Bradman, who
twice achieved the feat, and Bobby Simpson. Amla reached the 300
with a lofted cover drive for four (his 33rd) off Tim Bresnan to
go to 303.
It was the first test triple century in England for 22
years, since Graham Gooch hit 333 against India at Lord's in
1990.
Amla was embraced by Kallis and applauded warmly by the
capacity crowd and his team mates on the players' balcony.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan joked on Twitter that his
signature beard had grown a centimetre since he came into bat.
Kallis was equally untroubled throughout his innings and he
sought to raise the tempo only once he had passed his 150,
striking off spinner Graeme Swann over mid-wicket for the first
six of the innings.
Only India's Sachin Tendulkar (51) has scored more test
centuries than the South African all-rounder.
Kallis celebrated his century before lunch by pointing to
his eyes, a show of solidarity for wicketkeeper and best friend
Mark Boucher, who was forced to retire from international
cricket after suffering a serious eye injury before the series
started.
