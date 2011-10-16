By Ken Borland
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG Oct 16 South Africa's sports
minister Fikile Mbalula said on Sunday he had received
threatening phone calls telling him not to investigate bonus
payments made to Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive
Gerald Majola.
Mbalula told a news conference he would not be deterred by
the threats and was appointing a retired judge to investigate
the matter.
"I got calls last night telling me to get out of this
cricket thing, to leave it alone because it would be very
dangerous for me," Mbalula said.
"But I will not be threatened because we must be decisive in
acting against corruption, otherwise what will we say to the
next federation that gobbles money? If I'm going to turn a blind
eye then we will become a banana republic."
Auditors KPMG were appointed to look at bonuses paid to
Majola and other CSA staff in connection with the staging of the
Indian Premier League and ICC Champions Trophy tournaments in
2009.
The sports minister said he would name the retired judge and
his terms of reference before the end of next week in a bid to
bring conclusion to a matter that has plagued CSA since August
2010.
"We have a responsibility to protect the taxpayers' and
sponsors' money that is pumped into cricket and also to ensure
that the Proteas badge and South African flag the national team
wear is respected," said Mbalula.
"It is important to adhere to good corporate governance and
all the judge's recommendations will be followed through. I want
this to be finished before Christmas...We cannot allow this
thing to stay on us like an albatross," Mbalula said.
AK Khan, the CSA's acting president, said in a statement: "I
can promise the minister our full co-operation. We will be
studying his full statement once we have received it and I look
forward to discussing the matter further with the minister when
we meet this afternoon."
