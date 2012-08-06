By Richard Sydenham
LEEDS, England, August 6 - A draw loomed as
England struggled for wickets on the final morning of the second
test at Headingley on Monday with South Africa reaching 123 for
one at lunch in their second innings.
Captain Graeme Smith was 50 not out and Hashim Amla was on
one after makeshift opener Jacques Rudolph, batting in place of
the injured Alviro Petersen, was lbw to Kevin Pietersen for 69
in the final over before lunch.
With England carrying over a first innings lead of six, the
Proteas were 117 ahead making a draw almost certain.
England are 1-0 down in the three-match series after losing
the first test at The Oval by an innings and 12 runs.
Their main target now must be to win the final test at
Lord's to prevent South Africa from leapfrogging them at the top
of the world rankings.
Rudolph fell victim to part-time spinner Pietersen's second
ball of the innings.
Earlier, the left-hander brought up the team's 100 with his
twelfth boundary which was squirted past the slips to the third
man boundary off the bowling of James Anderson. It was an
especially profitable run-scoring area for him.
England persisted with a predominantly leg-side field
against Smith, including a man on the square leg boundary even
though he was largely redundant.
Smith hit two fours in one Steven Finn over that brought up
2,000 test runs against England, though he was dropped soon
after on 44 when second slip Anderson went one-handed to a low
chance off Tim Bresnan
South Africa scored 419 in their first innings after losing
the toss, as Petersen hit 182.
England replied with 425 courtesy of a sparkling century
from Pietersen. Intermittent rain has taken important overs from
the match including more than half a day from Sunday's play.
(Editing by Brian Homewood)