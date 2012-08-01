By Richard Sydenham
| LEEDS, England
LEEDS, England Aug 1 England have turned to
James Taylor to fill the troublesome number six batting role,
handing the Nottinghamshire batsman his test debut against South
Africa at Headingley on Thursday.
England, 1-0 down in the three-match series after their
humiliating innings and 12 run loss at The Oval, must avoid
defeat in the second test to keep their place at the top of the
world test rankings.
Taylor, 22, will replace Ravi Bopara, who did not wish to be
considered for personal reasons, to become the England's fifth
number six this year, with Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, Matt
Prior and Bopara all previously employed in the role.
Team Director Andy Flower has confirmed England will not
alter their policy of six batsmen to allow for fifth front-line
bowler.
“"I've played against James a few times for Middlesex, and
I've always been impressed with his method," captain Andrew
Strauss told reporters as he confirmed Taylor's selection.
“"He's got a good temperament and character. It's obviously
a fantastic opportunity for him - and I know he's very excited
at the prospect of playing."
Strauss emphasised England's determination to improve on
their dismal display at The Oval when neither the batsmen or
bowlers impressed with the exception of Alastair Cook, who made
115 in the first innings.
"“There's quite a steely determination to put on a better
showing here this week," Strauss said. "“We were disappointed
with the way we played at The Oval."
"“I've always felt when I've been with an England side that
when we've had a loss like that it drives people to come out
with something special the week after.
"There have been some good examples of that in the last
couple of years. I'm expecting something similar this week."
Teams:
England (from): Andrew Strauss (captain), Alastair Cook,
Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, James Taylor, Matt
Prior (wicketkeeper), Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann,
James Anderson, Steven Finn, Graham Onions.
South Africa (probable): Graeme Smith (captain), Alviro
Petersen, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers
(wicketkeeper), Jacques Rudolph, JP Duminy, Morne Morkel, Dale
Steyn, Vernon Philander, Imran Tahir.
