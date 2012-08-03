By Richard Sydenham
| LEEDS, England
LEEDS, England Aug 3 Alviro Petersen survived a
testing morning to take his overnight score to 170 not out and
steer South Africa to 336 for six at lunch on day two of the
second test against England at Headingley on Friday.
JP Duminy was also not out at the interval on 10 after
replacing Jacques Rudolph (19), the only wicket to fall in the
session. Left-hander Rudolph was stumped from a ripping turner
by part-time spinner Kevin Pietersen after the decision was sent
to third umpire Asad Rauf.
England began the day with six maidens and it took 25
minutes for South Africa to score their first run against very
accurate and threatening bowling from Stuart Broad and James
Anderson.
But the Proteas came through and maintained their advantage.
Petersen, on 124, successfully reviewed an lbw decision that
umpire Steve Davis initially gave as 'out'. The replay showed
that the ball from Anderson would have bounced over the stumps.
It was the second such occasion Petersen had reviewed an out
decision from Davis after Steven Finn thought he had him lbw on
Thursday evening.
Rudolph rarely looked comfortable against hostile bowling
but he would be disappointed to have been dismissed by
Pietersen, who was only bowling because England omitted their
lead spinner Graeme Swann from the team for the first time in
three years.
Petersen was less troubled and, despite being dropped on 29
by Alastair Cook on the first morning, has looked assured at the
crease, which he has so far occupied for 503 minutes.
Conditions changed throughout the morning between sunny and
overcast, but South Africa are well placed to put pressure on
England who trail 1-0 in the three-match series.
England need to avoid defeat in the series to hold on to
their top ranking and prevent South Africa from leapfrogging
them.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)