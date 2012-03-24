* Petersen in sight of century
* South Africa make most of terrible day
By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON, March 24 Alviro Petersen and JP
Duminy batted South Africa into a commanding position with an
unbroken 140-run partnership at the close of play on the
weather-affected second day of the third and final test against
New Zealand at the Basin Reserve.
Petersen was on 96 and Duminy 76 as the visitors steadily
accumulated runs after the start of play was delayed by constant
drizzle for almost four and half hours, pushing South Africa to
246 for two when bad light stopped play.
The 31-year-old Petersen had been dropped by Martin Guptill
on 68 after nicking a Doug Bracewell delivery, but was in sight
of his third test century when umpires offered the option of
leaving the ground at 1725 local (0425 GMT) with 12 overs
remaining in the day's play.
Play had been halted on the first day at the same time due
to fading light. Umpires called a halt to play 10 minutes later.
Resuming on 136 for two, Petersen and Duminy were rarely
troubled as New Zealand's attack battled a howling, chilly
northerly wind throughout the 37 overs they managed to bowl.
"It was an incredibly tough day in terms of the conditions,"
New Zealand's Daniel Vettori said. "Not easy for the bowlers.
"I guess we look back on the day and probably wanted two
wickets for the 30 overs we were out there and didn't get them.
So (it was) South Africa's day."
Petersen and Duminy had resumed after the tea break on 222
for two and added 24 further runs after the break, with Petersen
punching Mark Gillespie behind square to move to 96 before the
players left the field.
Duminy said his side were pleased with the position of the
test, given the coinditions.
"If we won the toss, we would have probably bowled first as
well," Duminy said.
"In saying that, we were always ok with batting first. We
knew it would be a challenge in the first hour or two, then once
we got through that it would be smooth sailing. I thought we
batted quite well.
"It's a decent deck to bat on, and there's a little bit
there for the bowlers as well, but pretty pleased with the
performance so far as a team.
"Hopefully tomorrow goes better."
There was some bad news for South Africa, however, when
top-order batsman Hashim Amla was ruled out of the rest of the
match after he had emergency surgery in Wellington.
Amla, who scored 63 on Friday, deflected a Martin delivery
into his groin area on Friday and had surgery for "blunt force
trauma", the team said.
South Africa only need to draw the game to seal the
three-match series after they won the second test at Seddon Park
in Hamilton by nine wickets.
