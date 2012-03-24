By Greg Stutchbury
| WELLINGTON, March 25
WELLINGTON, March 25 Alviro Petersen and JP
Duminy both hit centuries as South Africa looked to bat New
Zealand out of the third test by reaching 362 for three in their
first innings at lunch on the third day on Sunday.
Duminy, who made 103, was the only wicket to fall for the
visitors in the session, which for the first time in the match
began as scheduled at 1000 local (2100 GMT) with the Basin
Reserve bathed in brilliant sunshine.
The first two days of the match had been badly effected by
rain with more than seven hours play lost, while both days have
also ended early due to bad light.
Petersen, who was dropped by Martin Guptill on 68 on
Saturday, was 156 not out at the break after recording his third
test century, while AB de Villiers was unbeaten on 23 as the
visitors looked determined to bat only once and then give
themselves just over two days to bowl New Zealand out twice.
South Africa have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series
following their nine-wicket victory in the second test at Seddon
Park in Hamilton, where they bowled New Zealand out for under
200 in both innings.
The 31-year-old Petersen, who had accumulated just 66 runs
at an average of 16.5 in his previous four test innings on the
New Zealand tour, had resumed on 96 and wasted little time
bringing up three figures.
He punched a Chris Martin delivery through the covers for
two then cut the opening bowler square for his 13th boundary
before raising his bat to the South African dressing room and
the growing crowd.
Duminy, who last played a test two years ago, followed him
to the milestone shortly afterwards when he flicked a Mark
Gillespie delivery behind square for the second century of his
career.
His celebrations were short lived, however, as he went hard
at a good length delivery in Gillespie's next over and was
caught by Ross Taylor at first slip, just after he and Petersen
had brought up their 200-run partnership.
De Villiers came in and played his part in building a
commanding total while Petersen clipped a full length Martin
delivery off his pads to bring up his 150 with a boundary
through wide mid-on.
(Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
