* New Zealand battle through to stumps
* Gillespie takes 6-113
(Adds quotes)
By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON, March 25 Martin Guptill and Daniel
Flynn battled hostile pace bowling to guide New Zealand to 65
for no loss at the close of play on the third day of the final
test against South Africa at the Basin Reserve on Sunday.
The pair's opening stand was the highest of the series
against South Africa and only the second time New Zealand's
openers have passed 50 in the southern hemisphere summer.
Guptill and Brendon McCullum posted 124 against Zimbabwe in
Napier in January.
Guptill was on 28, while Flynn, who was struck at least
twice on the body as he tried to duck, weave and bob his way
past the short-pitched bowling, was on 35 after the first full
day's play in the weather-hit third test.
The first two days of the match had been badly affected by
rain with more than seven hours play lost, while both days also
ended early due to bad light.
South Africa captain Graeme Smith had declared the visitors'
first innings closed at 474 for nine shortly after tea, with
Mark Gillespie taking six for 113.
Vernon Philander (29) was the final wicket to fall when he
was caught on the boundary by Flynn to give Gillespie his sixth
victim, following up his five for 59 in the second test in
Hamilton.
"To get six wickets was a pretty good feeling," Gillespie
said. "It's a pretty flat wicket and ... they have got quality
batters.
"On the really flat Basin pitch you just have to keep
running in and bending your back and you can get rewards out of
it, but it's such a flat wicket it's pretty tough.
"Today I had my wife, my parents, my brothers and their
families were here. To do it on my home ground in front of them
was pretty special."
Alviro Petersen top scored with 156, while JP Duminy scored
103 for the visitors, who look to have batted New Zealand out of
the test and series.
South Africa have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series
following their nine-wicket victory in the second test at Seddon
Park in Hamilton, where they bowled New Zealand out for under
200 in both innings.
"The wicket played really nicely and it looks like a good
wicket now," Petersen said. "Don't know if anything can change
in the morning. What we can do is try and build a lot of
pressure on them.
"We did that but then towards the end we just released a
little. We've seen in the whole series, once they are two or
three down, things could happen for us.
"So we are probably just three or four wickets away."
(Editing by Nick Mulvenney/Peter Rutherford)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more cricket stories