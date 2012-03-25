By Greg Stutchbury
| WELLINGTON, March 26
WELLINGTON, March 26 Martin Guptill scratched
his way to his eighth test half century and was then dismissed
just before lunch as New Zealand ground their way to 145 for
three on the fourth day of the third and final test against
South Africa at the Basin Reserve on Monday.
South Africa had declared their first innings on 474 for
nine late on Sunday and bowled 25 overs to the New Zealand
opening batsman, who survived until the close of play and
resumed on Monday on 65 without loss.
Daniel Flynn was the first wicket to fall in the session
when he nicked a Vernon Philander delivery to wicketkeeper Mark
Boucher for 45.
South Africa, however, should have been bowling to New
Zealand's middle order well before lunch after they created
numerous opportunities.
Guptill was dropped twice by JP Duminy off Dale Steyn early
in the session and should have been caught by Marchant de Lange
when the fast bowler misjudged the trajectory of the ball and
let it bounce over his head for a four.
He was finally trapped in front by Philander for 59 in the
final over before lunch, leaving captain Ross Taylor on seven
with Kane Williamson likely to join him.
Duminy also dropped an easy catch from Brendon McCullum at
point when the aggressive right hander was on 29, while McCullum
also got a faint inside edge to a de Lange delivery and was
caught by Boucher.
Aleem Dar, however, turned down the appeal and, after some
consultation, South Africa captain Graeme Smith chose not to
review the decision.
Smith had already lost one challenge earlier when they
thought Flynn had glanced a delivery down the leg side that was
caught by Boucher. Television replays showed the ball had
clipped his thigh pad.
McCullum was not able to capitalise, however, and had added
just two more runs when he top-edged a Dale Steyn bouncer to
Boucher just after he and Guptill had brought up their 50-run
partnership.
The visitors have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series
following their nine-wicket victory in the second test at Seddon
Park in Hamilton, where they bowled New Zealand out for under
200 in both innings.
(Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more cricket stories