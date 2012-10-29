By Nick Mulvenney
SYDNEY, Oct 29 Skipper Graeme Smith thinks South
Africa's test series win in Australia four years ago was a key
step on their rise to the number one ranking and another good
showing over the next month could be just as important.
The 2-1 series win in 2008-09 was a first for the Proteas in
nine trips to Australia and although they immediately lost a
home series to the men in baggy green caps by the same margin,
they have barely looked back since.
Unbeaten in a series since that second encounter with the
Australians four years ago, the South Africans are certainly not
lacking in confidence ahead of a three tests in what has
traditionally been one of the more difficult countries to tour.
"Winning here four years ago, you arrive here knowing it's
something you've done before, it certainly helps in the
self-belief factor, knowing that you've overcome a hurdle
before," Smith told reporters at the team hotel on Monday.
"I think the achievements the team have put together over
the last few years, including the England tour just gone by, we
obviously arrive here with a self-belief that we can perform
well."
A 2-0 series win in England in August put South Africa to
the top of the rankings but they will need to keep winning to
retain their lofty position, starting with next week's first
test in Brisbane, where they have not played in 49 years.
"We understand that this is a big challenge for us coming to
Australia again to win and we realise there are a few unknowns,"
Smith said.
MICKEY FACTOR
"A Gabba test is something we haven't really experienced...
and we need to maximise our preparations and come together as a
team quickly and understand what it's going take to be
successful here.
"We are very focused on the immediate challenge and we
believe that if we perform well here, it will be a stepping
stone to hopefully having the opportunity to retain that number
one status."
The previous tour triumph was achieved under Mickey Arthur,
who will now be plotting the downfall of the South Africans in
his role as Australia coach.
Smith said that contrary to some media reports, he had no
falling out with his former coach but equally he was not losing
any sleep thinking about his influence on the series.
"The Mickey factor is something we've dealt with before in
South African cricket so it's not something that's stressed us
out at all," Smith said.
"We are very much on good terms, I spoke to him a few weeks
ago and he told me all the Australian secrets," he added, to
laughter.
The Proteas begin their tour with a three-day match against
Australia A at the Sydney Cricket Ground starting on Friday,
before tests at the Gabba (Nov. 9-13), Adelaide Oval (Nov.
22-26) and the WACA in Perth (Nov. 30-Dec. 4).
The South Africans have not lost an away series since going
down 2-0 in Sri Lanka in 2006 and have no intention of giving up
that record in Australia.
"I certainly think it's a challenge that we look forward
to," Smith added. "Winning in someone else's back yard is a
tough thing to do and I think that challenge is something that
excites us."
